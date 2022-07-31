Bindyarani, TOPS athlete and SAI NCOE trainee shines at maiden CWG

New Delhi : Weightlifter Bindyarani Devi clinched a silver medal in the women’s 55kg at the Commonwealth Games. She lifted a total weight of 202kg (86kg+116kg).

It was less than a decade back that Manipur’s Bindyarani Devi started Weightlifting in the year in her hometown Imphal. In less than 3 years of taking up the sport she was selected for training at Sports Authority of India’s (SAI) National Centre of Excellence(NCoE) in Imphal and there was no turning back from there.

After 3 years of constant training and hard work at NCOE Imphal, she was selected for the Indian National Camp in SAI’s Patiala Regional Centre in the year 2019.

Over the years she has won many international events including a Gold Medal in Commonwealth Senior Championship 2019, a Silver at the same event in the year 2021, but her biggest International achievement came on the night of July 30th when she won the Silver medal in the 55kg event of Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

To make sure that our Commonwealth champ was well prepared for the CWG, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) via their Annual Callender for Training & Competitions (ACTC) scheme under SAI funded a total Rs 25,63,336. The Scheme also sent Bindyarani, along with other weightlifters to Birmingham a month before the event so they can acclimatize to the conditions before the big event. Bindyarani is also part of the Target Olympic Podium Scheme’s development group, which allows her to get personalised support for her training along with a monthly out of pocket allowance of Rs 25,000.