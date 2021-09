New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Manoj Sarkar for winning Bronze medal in Badminton at the Paralympics Games in Tokyo.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Overjoyed by @manojsarkar07’s wonderful performance. Congrats to him for bringing home the prestigious Bronze Medal in badminton. Wishing in the very best for the times ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para”