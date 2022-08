New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has congratulated Indian boxer, Mohammad Hussamuddin for winning the Bronze Medal in Men’s 57 Kg event at Birmingham CWG 2022.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Mohammad Hussamuddin is an excellent boxer who has succeeded in many sporting events. Powered by wonderful techniques and a spirit of resilience, this bright athlete wins a Bronze medal in the Men’s 57kg event at Birmingham. Congrats to him. I wish him the very best. #Cheer4India”