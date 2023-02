The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the untimely demise of telugu actor and politician, Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Pained by the untimely demise of Shri Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Garu. He made a mark for himself in the world of films and entertainment. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this sad hour. Om Shanti: PM @narendramodi”