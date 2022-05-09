PM Narendra Modi condoles the loss of lives due to an accident in Telangana

New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Shri Modi has announced an ex-gratia from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the victims of an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted;

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to an accident in Kamareddy district, Telangana. Condolences to the bereaved families and prayers with the injured. Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Modi”