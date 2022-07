New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has condoled the loss of lives in the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave.

The Prime Minister tweeted :

“Anguished by the cloud burst near Shree Amarnath cave. Condolences to the bereaved families. Spoke to @manojsinha_ Ji and took stock of the situation. Rescue and relief operations are underway. All possible assistance is being provided to the affected.”