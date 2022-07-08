‘My Friend, Abe San’ – PM Narendra Modi shares a tribute to Shinzo Abe

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has shared a tribute to the former Prime Minister of Japan Shri Shinzo Abe.

In a tweet thread the Prime Minister said :

“In the passing away of Mr. Abe, Japan and the world have lost a great visionary. And, I have lost a dear friend.

A tribute to my friend Abe San…”

“I first met Abe San in 2007 and since then, we have had so many memorable interactions. I will cherish each of them. Abe San energised the India-Japan relationship. He ensured that Japan is there side by side as New India accelerates its growth”

“As far as global leadership is concerned, Abe San was ahead of his times. The Quad, the ASEAN-led forums, the Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative, the Asia-Africa Growth Corridor and the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure all benefited from his contributions.”