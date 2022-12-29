PM Narendra Modi condoles loss of lives due to a mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a mishap at a public meeting in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs to the next kin of deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the mishap from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“Pained by the mishap at a public meeting in Nellore, AP. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi”