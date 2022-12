New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji on the sacred occasion of Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“On the sacred occasion of his Parkash Purab, I bow to Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and recall his contribution towards serving humanity. His unparalleled courage will continue to motivate people for years to come.”