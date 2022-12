The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the demise of veteran telugu actor, Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Pained by the passing away of noted film personality Shri Kaikala Satyanarayana Garu. He was popular across generations for his remarkable acting skills and diverse roles. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”