PM Narendra Modi to address the 75th Amrut Mahotav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan on 24th December

New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 75th Amrut Mahotav of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan on 24th December, 2022 at 11 AM via video conferencing.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by Gurudev Shastriji Maharaj Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. The Sansthan has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students.