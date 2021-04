New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of former Union Minister, Shri Digvijaysinh Zala.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, “Anguished by the demise of former Union Minister, Shri Digvijaysinh Zala Ji. He played an active role in Gujarat and national politics. He will be remembered for his community service and passion towards the environment. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”