PM Narendra Modi calls Prime Minister of Mauritius, to convey condolences for Sir Anerood Jugnauth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi called His Excellency Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, to convey condolences for the demise of his father Sir Anerood Jugnauth.

Prime Minister recalled Sir Anerood’s long public life in Mauritius, during which he served as both Prime Minister and President for many years.

Highlighting the deep respect for Sir Anerood Jugnauth in India, including among all political parties, Prime Minister appreciated the seminal role he played in the evolution of India’s very special friendship with Mauritius.

Calling him a ‘proud Pravasi Bharatiya’, Prime Minister said that India had been privileged to honour Sir Anerood with both the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman and the Padma Vibhushan.

Both leaders committed themselves to further strengthening and deepening of the special bilateral relationship, in commemoration of Sir Anerood’s abiding legacy.