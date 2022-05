New Delhi :The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“I bow to Gurudev Tagore on his Jayanti. In thought and action, he continues to inspire millions of people. He taught us to be proud of our nation, culture and ethos. He emphasised on education, learning and social empowerment. We are committed to fulfilling his vision for India.”