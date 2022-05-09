Odisha Reports 8 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288210. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Balangir district with 1 cases.

Covid-19 Report For 8th May

New Positive Cases: 8

Of which 0-18 years: 2

In quarantine: 5

Local contacts: 3

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)

1. Balangir: 1

2. Kandhamal: 1

3. Khurda: 3

4. Mayurbhanj: 1

5. Nuapada: 1

6. State Pool: 1

New recoveries: 7

Cumulative tested: 31439990

Positive: 1288210

Recovered: 1278870

Active cases: 161