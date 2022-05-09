Odisha Reports 8 New Positive Cases Today

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reports 8 new COVID19 infections in last 24 hours taking the positive tally in the State to 1288210. Khordha district registered the Highest of 3 COVID19 infections followed by Balangir district with 1 cases.
Covid-19 Report For 8th May
New Positive Cases: 8
Of which 0-18 years: 2
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Balangir: 1
2. Kandhamal: 1
3. Khurda: 3
4. Mayurbhanj: 1
5. Nuapada: 1
6. State Pool: 1
New recoveries: 7
Cumulative tested: 31439990
Positive: 1288210
Recovered: 1278870
Active cases: 161