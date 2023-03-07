PM Narendra Modi Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana has removed medical expense worries of crores of Indians: PM Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has said that the achievements of Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) are quite satisfactory. Shri Modi said that this scheme has not only taken out the worries of crores of people of the country regarding the cost of treatment, but has also made their lives easier.

In a tweet threads, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has informed that today, the 5th Jan Aushadhi Diwas is being celebrated in the country. This scheme has made a direct positive impact on the lives of common people of India. More than 12 lakh citizens of the country are buying medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendras daily. The medicines available here are 50% to 90% cheaper than the market price.

Responding to the tweet thread by Union Minister, the Prime Minister tweeted;

“भारतीय जन औषधि परियोजना की उपलब्धियां काफी संतोषप्रद हैं। इससे न केवल इलाज के खर्च को लेकर देश के करोड़ों लोगों की चिंताएं दूर हुई हैं, बल्कि उनका जीवन भी आसान हुआ है।”