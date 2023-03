The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has attended the oath taking ceremony of Meghalaya Chief Minister, Shri Conrad K Sangma and his ministerial team. Shri Modi has congratulated those who took oath today.

The Prime Minister tweeted;

“Attended the oath taking ceremony of Shri @SangmaConrad Ji and his ministerial team. Congratulations to those who took oath. Best wishes to them in their pursuit of taking Meghalaya to new heights of growth.”