PM Narendra Modi approves ex-gratia for Kurnool road accident victims; Jalgaon accident victims

New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved ex-gratia for the victim of the road accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh.

In a tweet the Prime Minister Office said “An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the unfortunate road accident in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.”

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has approved ex-gratia for the victims of the truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister Office said “PM @narendramodi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the tragic truck accident in Jalgaon, Maharashtra. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured.”