PM Narendra Modi to address NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum on 17th February

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on 17th February 2021 at 12:30 PM via video conferencing.

About NTLF

The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from 17th to 19th February 2021. It is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM). The theme of this year’s event is ‘Shaping the future towards a better normal’. The event will host 1600 participants from more than 30 countries and more than 30 products will be showcased during the three-days of talks.