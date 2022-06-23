National

PM Narendra Modi approves an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Pilibhit

By Odisha Diary bureau

New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Pilibhit. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each, informed @PMOIndia.

Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.