New Delhi : The Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Pilibhit. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000 each, informed @PMOIndia.
PM Narendra Modi approves an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to the accident in Pilibhit
Prev Post
Government of India appoints IPS Swagat Das presently working as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau to the post of Special Secretary (Internal Security)