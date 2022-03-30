PM Narendra Modi appreciates enthusiasm over Pariksha Pe Charcha

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has appreciated the enthusiasm of lakhs of people who have shared their valuable insights towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha. He also thanked the students, parents and teachers who have contributed in Pariksha Pe Charcha.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“The enthusiasm towards this year’s Pariksha Pe Charcha has been phenomenal. Lakhs of people have shared their valuable insights and experiences. I thank all those students, parents and teachers who have contributed.

Looking forward to the programme on 1st April.”