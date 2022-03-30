PM Narendra Modi remembers Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Punya Tithi

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has paid tributes to Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Punya Tithi.

The Prime Minister said that every indian is proud of Shyamji Krishna Varma’s monumental contribution to our freedom struggle. He also recalled bringing back the ashes of the great freedom fighter from Geneva in 2003.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said;

“Remembering the courageous Shyamji Krishna Varma on his Punya Tithi. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our freedom struggle. To be able to bring back his ashes from Geneva in 2003 will remain among the most special moments of my life.”