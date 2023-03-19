PM Narendra Modi appreciates Assam Governor, CM and the State Cabinet visiting three iconic places in Delhi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today lauded the gesture by the Assam Governor Shri Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Shri Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Cabinet colleagues visiting three iconic places in Delhi- the National War Memorial, National Police Memorial and PM Sangrahalaya.

In reply to the Governor’s tweet, Shri Narendra Modi tweeted :

“A great gesture by the Assam Governor @Gulab_kataria Ji, CM @himantabiswa Ji and Ministers of the Assam Government to visit three iconic places in Delhi- the National War Memorial, National Police Memorial and PM Sangrahalaya.”