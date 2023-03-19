Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah attends the 4th convocation ceremony of Central University of Gujarat as chief guest today

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Shri Amit Shah attended the fourth convocation ceremony of Central University of Gujarat as chief guest, today.

In his address, Shri Amit Shah asked the students present in the program that they should never let the student inside them die and make sure that on the basis of their student life, and through their own development they should also contribute to the development of the country. The Central University of Gujarat has achieved very high standards in a short span of time and by establishing a very good library, it has made efforts to make education more accessible for students.

The Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that the batch receiving degree today will be known as Amrit Mahotsav Batch because this is the year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav and it is a proud moment for all the students. He said that the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has put three objectives in front of the people to celebrate the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Firstly, the youth of the country should be made aware of the freedom struggle and the history of before independence. Second, to feel proud about the achievements of 75 years. Thirdly, by making the journey of 75 to 100 years a journey of resolutions, taking a pledge to make India first in every field of the world. He said that Prime Minister Modi has called the period of 75 to 100 years as Amrit Kaal and period of “Sankalp Se Siddhi”. He said that when 130 crore people take one step forward, the country takes 130 crore steps forward. Shri Shah said that the responsibility of making India great and first in every field of the world rests with the youth of the country. He added that it is the responsibility of students to make a great India.

Shri Amit Shah said that the New Education Policy-2020 brought by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is the only education policy on which there was no controversy or opposition and it has been accepted by all. He said that this education policy has the power to put the youth of India in front of youth of the world on the global stage as it has been prepared after extensive deliberations. He said that this policy has brought our education out of narrow thinking. Shri Shah said that the aim of education is not to get a degree, a good job or comforts in personal life, but to become a complete human. We should always make efforts in this direction and this education policy gives full opportunity for this. He said that it is based on Indian values but also includes all the elements of Modern education. Shri Shah said that the objective of this policy is to create such students and humans who are filled with feeling of national pride as well as global welfare and this policy has all the capabilities to make global citizens.

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation said that in the new education policy, thrust has been given on mother tongue because any person can think well in his own language, can do research with better ability and it also enhances his analysis and decision making ability. He said that in order to maintain the importance of language in the New Education Policy, Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made a provision to make primary education compulsory in mother tongue. Shri Shah said that all our languages are flexible and we can expand our vocabulary and we should expand and enrich it. In order to bring flexibility, provisions have also been made in higher education and emphasis has also been laid on e-learning.

Shri Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has provided immense opportunities for the youth of the country. He said that there were 724 start-ups in the country in 2016, which have increased to more than 70,000 by 2022, whereas 107 start-ups are in the unicorn club, compared to just 4 in 2016. He said that out of total start-ups in the country, 45 per cent are run by women and girls and 45 per cent start-ups are in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi started ‘Make in India’ scheme by identifying several sectors. Many new sectors have been opened in it and as a result India’s merchandise exports have crossed $400 billion and investment of worth Rs.4 lakh crore has come through PLI scheme. Shri Shah said that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has opened many areas for capacity building of the youth. He expressed confidence that at the time of the centenary of the country’s independence, India would surely be first in the world in every field.