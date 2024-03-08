PM Modi to Inaugurate Barauni-Guwahati Natural Gas Pipeline, Covering 718 Kilometers Across Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar

Prev Post
NSE registered investor base crosses 9 crore (90 million) unique investors (unique PANs) and 16.9 crore (169 million) total accounts
Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Barauni-Guwahati Natural Gas pipeline, a significant project spanning 718 kilometers and traversing through Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. This announcement was made by A K Tripathi, Executive Director of GAIL (India) Limited.
Prev Post
NSE registered investor base crosses 9 crore (90 million) unique investors (unique PANs) and 16.9 crore (169 million) total accounts