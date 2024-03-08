NationalTop News

PM Modi to Inaugurate Barauni-Guwahati Natural Gas Pipeline, Covering 718 Kilometers Across Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar

By Odisha Diary bureau

Tomorrow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Barauni-Guwahati Natural Gas pipeline, a significant project spanning 718 kilometers and traversing through Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. This announcement was made by A K Tripathi, Executive Director of GAIL (India) Limited.

