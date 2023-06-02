PM Modi to flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express on 3rd June

New Delhi: Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will flag off Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express from Madgaon railway station, on 3rd June at 10:30 AM via video conferencing.

Realising Prime Minister’s vision of ‘Make in India’ and Aatmanirbhar Bharat, the state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will improve the connectivity in the Mumbai – Goa route and provide the people of the region the means to travel with speed and comfort. The train will be the 19th Vande Bharat train to run in the country.

The train will run between Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. It will cover the journey in approximately seven and half hours which will help save about one hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

The indigenously made train, equipped with world class amenities and advanced safety features including KAVACH technology, will also boost tourism in both states.