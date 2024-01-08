PM Modi praises Mizo organic farmer for increasing his income more than 7 times

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi interacted with beneficiaries of the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today via video conferencing. Thousands of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra beneficiaries from across the country along with Union Ministers, MPs, MLAs and local-level representatives joined the event.

Mr Shuyaya Ralte from Aizawl, Mizoram who has been an organic farmer since 2017 informed the Prime Minister about producing ginger, Mizo chilly and other vegetables and mentioned being able to sell his produce to companies located as far as New Delhi, thereby leading to a significant increase in his income from Rs 20,000 to Rs 1,50,000.

Upon the Prime Minister’s enquiry about selling his produce in the market, Mr Ralte said that a market has been created under Mission Organic Value Chain Development in the North Eastern Region where farmers can sell their produce without any hassle. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that many farmers in the country are moving towards organic farming and farmers Mr Ralte are leading the way from far-flung areas of the North East. Shri Modi underlined that organic farming is critical to the health of both the people and the land. In the last 9 years, the Prime Minister informed that the market for chemical-free produce has leapfrogged more than 7 times leading to a rise in income of the farmers as well as better health for the consumers. He thanked the farmers who are practicing organic farming and also urged those who are on the fence to take the plunge.