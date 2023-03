New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has lauded the people of India for achieving over $750 Billion exports in 75th year of India’s independence.

Sharing a tweet by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Shri Piyush Goyal informing about the feat of achieving over $750 Billion exports in 75th year of India’s independence, the Prime Minister tweeted:

“Compliments to the people of India for this feat.

This is the spirit which will make India Aatmanirbhar in the times to come.”