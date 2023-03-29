Bhubaneswar: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik has inaugurated the Tennis Centre at Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex in Bhubaneswar. CM launched logo & jersey of upcoming international tennis tournament and congratulated Odisha Tennis Association & Department of Sports and Youth Services, Govt. of Odisha for working closely to develop Tennis in Odisha.

CM mentioned that Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex has been admired as a hub of sports and a premier training ground that is nurturing champions of the future. CM said that the Tennis Centre strengthens our ecosystem further which will help our Tennis players to compete and excel.

CM added that the Centre will also help unearth hidden talents and nurture potential medallists. The Tennis Complex at Kalinga Stadium with 8 synthetics is now capable of hosting matches under the aegis of International Tennis Federation and Asian Tennis Federation.

During the event, CM felicitated sportspersons Archana Majhi (Kho kho), Swadhin Majhi (Athletics), Debasis Sahoo (Tennis) and Jayanti Behera (Para athletics), for their achievements at various international events.