PM Modi Inaugurates Multiple Development Projects Worth Rs 56,000 Crores in Adilabad, Telangana

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of multiple developmental projects related to power, rail and road sectors worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad, Telangana today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that the land of Adilabad is becoming a witness to development projects related not only to Telangana but to the entire country as more than 30 development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores are either being dedicated to the nation or their foundation stones are being laid today. These projects include many projects related to energy, environment sustainability and road connectivity in the state.

The Prime Minister noted that the Central Government and the state of Telangana have both completed almost 10 years and said that the government is providing all possible assistance to the state to realize the dreams of its citizens. Even today, the Prime Minister informed, the 800 MW capacity NTPC Unit 2 has been inaugurated today which will further boost the electricity generation capacity of Telangana. He also mentioned the completion of electrification of Ambari – Adilabad – Pimpalkhuti rail lines and the foundation stone laying for two major National Highway projects in Adilabad, Bela and Mulugu. The Prime Minister underlined that these modern rail and road projects of today will give momentum to the development of Telangana as well as the entire region, while also reducing travel time, encouraging tourism and creating countless employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister reiterated the mantra of nation’s development through the development of the states. He said that with a better economy, trust in the country grows and states also benefit from that as they get investment. He mentioned the global buzz around the high growth rate of the Indian economy as India is the only major economy that has grown by 8.4 percent in the last quarter. “With this speed, India will become the world’s third-largest economy”, said the Prime Minister, which will also mean high growth for the economy of Telangana also, he added.

Recalling the earlier neglect of areas like Telangana, the Prime Minister highlighted the new ways of governance in the last 10 years. Pointing to the more allocation for the development of the state during the last 10 years, the Prime Minister stated, “For us development means the development of the poorest of the poor, development of the dalit, tribals, backwards and deprived.” The Prime Minister said that more than 25 crore people have risen out of poverty and credited the government welfare schemes for the poor. Concluding the address, the Prime Minister stressed that such campaigns will be further amplified in the next 5 years

Governor of Telangana, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Chief Minister of Telangana, Shri Revantha Reddy and Union Minister, Shri G Kishan Reddy were present on the occasion among others

Background

The Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone of various projects related to the power sector across the country. The Prime Minister dedicated NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli, Telangana. Based on Ultra-Supercritical Technology, the project will supply 85% power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42% among all power stations of NTPC in India. The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister dedicated 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. This is the country’s first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to 1/3rd in comparison to conventional Water-Cooled Condensers. The commencement of work on this project was flagged off by the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister also dedicated the Fly Ash Based Light Weight Aggregate Plant at Sipat, Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh; STP Water to Green Hydrogen Plant at Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

Further, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone of Singrauli Super Thermal Power Project, Stage-III (2×800 MW) in Sonbhadra, Uttar Pradesh; Flue Gas CO2 to 4G Ethanol Plant at Lara, Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Sea Water to Green Hydrogen plant at Simhadri, Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh; and Fly Ash Based FALG Aggregate Plant at Korba in Chhattisgarh.

The Prime Minister inaugurated seven projects and also laid the foundation stone of one project of Power Grid Corporation of India. These projects will play a crucial role in strengthening the National Grid.

The Prime Minister inaugurated National Hydroelectric Power Corporation’s (NHPC’s) 380 MW Solar Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Around 792 million units of green power will be generated each year from the project.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of Bundelkhand Saur Urja Limited’s (BSUL’s) 1200 MW Jalaun Ultra Mega Renewable Energy Power Park in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh. The park will generate about 2400 million units of electricity every year.

The Prime Minister inaugurated three solar power projects of Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) in Jalaun and Kanpur Dehat in Uttar Pradesh. These projects have a total capacity of 200 MW. The foundation stone of these projects was also laid by the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister inaugurated Naitwar Mori Hydro Power station along with associated transmission line in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of two solar projects of SJVN in Bilaspur, Himachal Pradesh & Dhubri, Assam; and also of 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project in Himachal Pradesh.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation of TUSCO’s 600 MW Lalitpur Solar Power Project in Lalitpur district of UP. The project envisages generating 1200 million units of green power per year.

The Prime Minister inaugurated ReNew’s Koppal-Narendra Transmission Scheme for evacuation of 2500 MW power from Renewable Energy. This inter-state transmission scheme is located in Koppal district of Karnataka. Other power sector-related projects of Damodar Valley Corporation and IndiGrid will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In addition to the power sector, projects in the road and rail sector were also taken up during the visit. The Prime Minister dedicated the newly electrified Ambari – Adilabad – Pimpalkhuti rail line to the nation. He also laid the foundation for two major National Highway projects connecting Telangana with Maharashtra and Telangana with Chhattisgarh through NH-353B and NH-163.