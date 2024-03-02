PM Modi dedicates to nation and lays foundation stone for multiple development projects in Begusarai, Bihar

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation and laid the foundation stone for multiple oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore across the country, and several development projects in Bihar worth more than Rs 13,400 in Begusarai, Bihar today.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said that he has arrived in Begusarai, Bihar today with the resolution of developing Bihar through the creation of Viksit Bharat. He acknowledged the large crowd and thanked his good fortunes for the love and blessings of the people.

The Prime Minister said that Begusrai is a land of talented youth and it has always strengthened the nation’s farmers and workers. He emphasized that the old glory of Begusarai is returning as today projects worth about Rs 1.50 lakh crore are being inaugurated or foundation stones of which are being laid. “Earlier such programmes were held in Delhi’s Vigyan Bhawan, but now, Modi has brought Delhi to Begusarai”, said the Prime Minister. Projects worth Rs 30,000 crore are related to Bihar alone, he added. This scale shows India’s capabilities and will create new employment opportunities for the youth of Bihar. He underlined that the development projects of today will become a medium to make India the world’s third-largest economic power in the world, while also paving the way for service and prosperity in Bihar. The Prime Minister also mentioned the inauguration of new train services for Bihar today.

The Prime Minister reiterated the government’s priority for fast-paced development since coming to power in 2014. “History is proof that India has remained empowered when Bihar and Eastern India have been prosperous”, the Prime Minister said, pointing out the negative impact of Bihar’s deteriorating conditions on the nation. He assured the people of the state that the development of Bihar would make for Viksit Bharat. “This is not a promise, it is a mission, a resolution”, the Prime Minister said, highlighting that the projects of today mainly relating to petroleum, fertilizers and railways are a huge step in this direction. “Energy, fertilizers and connectivity are the basis of development. Be it agriculture or industry, everything depends on them”, the Prime Minister said, underlining the government’s priority areas to boost employment and employment opportunities.

The Prime Minister reminded them about the starting of the Barauni fertilizer plant, a guarantee that was fulfilled today. “This is a huge achievement for the farmers of the country including those from Bihar”, he said. He said that the plants of Gorakhpur, Ramagundam and Sindri were shut down but now they are becoming the mainstay of India’s self-reliance in urea. “That is why the nation says, Modi’s Guarantees means the guarantee of fulfillment of guarantee”, he added.

Prime Minister Modi touched upon the expansion of the scope of work of Barauni Refinery today which had created employment for thousands of shramiks for months. He emphasized that the Barauni Refinery will give new energy to industrial development in Bihar and play a crucial role in making India aatmanirbhar. The Prime Minister expressed delight in the completion of most of the development projects related to petroleum and natural gas worth more than Rs 65,000 crores in Bihar. He highlighted the convenience of supplying low-cost gas to women in Bihar with the expansion of gas pipeline networks, making it easier to set up industries in the region.

The Prime Minister said ‘First Oil’ from KG Basin to the nation, the first crude oil tanker from the ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater project that was flagged off today, will help in improving self-reliance in this important sector. He said this is how the government is dedicated to national interest function and criticized the selfish dynasty politics. The Prime Minister said that, unlike earlier years, now India’s railway modernization is being discussed globally. He mentioned electrification and station upgradation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the stark opposition between the dynasty politics and social justice. Dynasty politics is especially injurious for the talent and youth’s welfare, he said.

“True social justice is achieved by ‘santushtikaran’, not ‘tushtikaran’, it is achieved by saturation”, the Prime Minister remarked highlighting that he only recognizes secularism and social justice in such forms. He underlined that true social justice can be accomplished with the saturation and delivery of free ration, pucca homes, gas connections, tapped water supply, toilets, free health care services, and Kisan Samman Nidhi for farmers. In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister said that the biggest beneficiaries of government schemes have been dalit, backwards and extremely backward societies.

He said that social justice, for us, means empowerment of Nari Shakti. He repeated the achievement of making 1 crore women ‘Lakhpati Didis’ and his resolution to create 3 crore ‘Lakhpati Didis’, many of them are from Bihar, he informed. He also mentioned PM Suryaghar Muft Bijli Yojana that will reduce electricity bills and provide extra income. He said that Bihar’s NDA government is relentlessly working for the poor, women, farmers, artisans, backwards and deprived. “Bihar is bound to be Viksit with the double efforts of the double-engine government”, the Prime Minister said.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards the people and congratulated them for the development projects worth thousands of crores. He also thanked the women for their participation in large numbers today.

Governor of Bihar, Shri Rajendra V Arlekar, Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Ministers of Bihar, Shri Samrat Choudhary and Shri Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Shri Hardeep Puri, and Member of Parliament, Shri Giriraj Singh were present on the occasion among others.

Background

The Prime Minister inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for multiple oil and gas projects worth about Rs 1.48 lakh crore. The projects are spread across the country in various states like Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Karnataka along with KG Basin.

The Prime Minister dedicated ‘First Oil’ from KG Basin to the nation and flagged off the first crude oil tanker from the ONGC Krishna Godavari deepwater project. The extraction of ‘First Oil’ from KG Basin marks a historic achievement in India’s energy sector, promising to significantly reduce our dependence on energy imports. The project also heralds a new era in India’s energy sector, promising to bolster energy security and foster economic resilience.

The oil and gas sector projects worth about Rs 14,000 crore were taken up in Bihar. This includes the foundation stone laying of the expansion of the Barauni Refinery with a project cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore and the inauguration of projects like Grid Infrastructure at Barauni Refinery; Paradip – Haldia – Durgapur LPG Pipeline’s extension to Patna and Muzaffarpur, among others.

Other important oil and gas projects projects being taken up across the country include the expansion of the Panipat Refinery & Petrochemical Complex in Haryana; 3G ethanol plant and Catalyst Plant at Panipat Refinery; Visakh Refinery Modernization Project (VRMP) in Andhra Pradesh; City Gas Distribution Network project, encompassing Fazilka, Ganganagar, and Hanumangarh districts of Punjab; new POL Depot at Gulbarga Karnataka, Mumbai High North Redevelopment Phase -IV in Maharashtra, among others. The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone of the Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy (IIPE), Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The Prime Minister inaugurated the Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Ltd (HURL) fertilizer plant in Barauni. Developed at more than Rs 9500 crore, the plant will provide affordable urea to farmers and lead to an increase in their productivity and financial stability. This will be the fourth fertilizer plant to be revived in the country.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several railway projects worth about Rs 3917 crore. These include the project for Raghopur – Forbesganj Gauge Conversion; doubling of Mukuria-Katihar-Kumedpur rail line; project for Barauni-Bachhwara 3rd and 4th line, and Electrification of Katihar-Jogbani rail section among others. These projects will make travel more accessible and lead to the socio-economic development of the region. The Prime Minister flagged off four trains also including Danapur – Jogbani Express (via Darbhanga – Sakri); Jogbani- Saharsa Express; Sonpur-Vaishali Express; and Jogbani- Siliguri Express.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation ‘Bharat Pashudhan’ – a digital database for livestock animals in the country. Developed under the National Digital Livestock Mission (NDLM), ‘Bharat Pashudhan’ utilizes a unique 12-digit Tag ID allocated to each livestock animal. Under the project, out of an estimated 30.5 crore bovines, about 29.6 crore have already been tagged and their details are available in the database. ‘Bharat Pashudhan’ will empower the farmers by providing a traceability system for the bovines and also help in disease monitoring and control.

The Prime Minister also launched ‘1962 Farmers App’, an app which records all data and information present under the ‘Bharat Pashudhan’ database, which can be utilized by the farmers.