PM Modi congratulates H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has congratulated H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. The Prime Minister also emphasized working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.”