PM Modi & Australian PM Antony Albanese to watch fourth test match of Border Gavaskar trophy in Ahmedabad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Antony Albanese will watch the first day of the fourth test match of the Border Gavaskar trophy between the two countries at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad today, March 9. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the stadium in view of the visit of the two leaders.

Mr Modi arrived in Ahmedabad last night on a two-day visit to Gujarat, while Mr Albanese arrived in Ahmedabad yesterday afternoon. After arriving in Ahmedabad, the Australian Prime Minister visited Sabarmati Ashram and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. He also attended the Holi festival and a cultural programme at Rajbhavan in Gandhinagar. Later, Mr Albanese attended an event at an Australian University in Ahmedabad.

AIR correspondent reports, both the leaders will reach the stadium in a short while from now and will watch the first play of the fourth test match of the Border Gavaskar trophy between the two countries together at the world’s largest cricket stadium. This has been organised to mark the 75 years of India Australia cricket friendship. Ahmedabad police have deployed more than 3,000 personnel at the stadium and in surrounding areas in view of the cricket match. Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to hold meetings with top functionaries at Rajbhavan in Gandhinagar.