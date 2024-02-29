PM Modi and Mauritian PM jointly inaugurate new Airstrip and a Jetty at Agalega Island in Mauritius

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi and Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr Pravind Jugnauth jointly inaugurated the new Airstrip and St. James Jetty along with six community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius via video conferencing today. The inauguration of these projects is a testimony to the robust and decades-old development partnership between India and Mauritius and will fulfil the demand for better connectivity between mainland Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and foster socio-economic development. The inauguration of these projects is significant as it follows the recent launch of UPI and RuPay Card services in Mauritius by the two leaders on 12 February 2024.

Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr Pravind Jugnauth said that India and Mauritius are making history today with the joint inauguration of the new Airstrip and St. James Jetty along with six community development projects at the Agalega Island in Mauritius. Terming the event as a symbol of the exemplary partnership between the two nations, Prime Minister Jugnauth thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving a new dimension to the Mauritius-India relationship and also expressed gratitude for being present today. “Setting up of the new airstrip and jetty facility in Agalega is the fulfillment of yet another Mauritian dream”, PM Jugnauth said and lauded India’s contribution to entirely finance the project. He conveyed profound gratitude to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the Government and the people of Mauritius for giving special consideration to the island nation since assuming office in India. He lauded Prime Minister Modi’s strong leadership and statesmanship across the world and underlined that the Indian diaspora has established itself as a global powerhouse of values, knowledge and success. He informed that Mauritius has become the first nation to adopt the ‘Jan Aushadhi Scheme’ which allows the sourcing of about 250 high-quality medicines from the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau of India, thereby benefiting the people of Mauritius at large and imparting further momentum to the partnership between the two countries. Prime Minister Jugnauth concluded his address by thanking Prime Minister Modi for helping Mauritius realize such major transformational projects which will significantly enhance the capabilities and capacities in marine surveillance and security while also meeting the development objectives.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that this is his 5th meeting with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, H.E. Mr Pravind Jugnauth in the last 6 months which is proof of a vibrant, strong and unique partnership between India and Mauritius. He said that Mauritius is a key partner of India’s ‘Neighbourhood First Policy’ and a special partner under Vision SAGAR. “As members of Global South, we have common priorities and the last 10 years have seen unprecedented momentum in the relations between the two countries and new heights of mutual cooperation have been achieved”, the Prime Minister said. Touching upon the old language and cultural ties, the Prime Minister recalled the UPI and Rupay Card that have provided modern digital connectivity to the relationship.

The Prime Minister underlined that development partnerships have been the foundation pillars of the political partnerships between the two nations and that the developmental contributions made by India are based on Mauritius’s priorities, be it security to the EEZ or health security. “India has always respected Mauritius’s needs and acted as the first responder”, the Prime Minister said, highlighting India’s long-standing support to the island nation, be it the Covid pandemic or oil spill. He said that the prime objective of India is a positive change for the people of Mauritius. In the last 10 years, the Prime Minister informed that India has extended a credit line of 1,000 million US dollars along with 400 million US dollars worth of assistance to the people of Mauritius. He remarked that India has been fortunate to contribute to the development of metro rail lines, community development projects, social housing, ENT Hospital, Civil Service College and sports complexes infrastructures in Mauritius.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness that he could fulfill his promise to the people of Agalega which he made in 2015. “These days, this is being called Modi ki Guarantee in India. These facilities that have been jointly inaugurated today will enhance ease of living”, said the Prime Minister. It will improve connectivity between the North and Southern parts of Mauritius and will improve administrative connection with the mainland. Medical evacuation and transportation of school kids will improve, he said.

Referring to traditional and non-traditional challenges in the Indian Ocean Region which affect the two economies, PM Modi said that India and Mauritius are the natural partners in maritime security to deal with these challenges. “We are actively working to ensure security, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean Region. We are cooperating in all areas like monitoring of Exclusive Economic Zone, joint patrolling, hydrography, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief”, the Prime Minister of India added. He emphasized that today’s inauguration of the airstrip and jetty at Agalega will further advance cooperation between the two countries while also strengthening the blue economy of Mauritius.

Lauding Prime Minister Jugnauth’s decision to establish Jan Ayushadhi Kendras in Mauritius, the Prime Minister said that with this Mauritius has become the first country to join India’s Jan Aushadhi initiative which will benefit the people of Mauritius by providing better quality Made-in-India generic medicines.

Concluding the address, the Prime Minister congratulated his Mauritian counterpart for his far-sighted vision and dynamic leadership. He expressed confidence that India and Mauritius relations will attain new heights in the times to come.