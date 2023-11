PM meets President and Vice President and greets them on Diwali

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi called on the President Smt Droupadi Murmu and conveyed Diwali wishes.

The Prime Minister posted on X :

“Called on Rashtrapati Ji and conveyed Diwali wishes. ”

Called on Rashtrapati Ji and conveyed Diwali wishes. @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/7nYpVkZ28E — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2023

The Prime Minister also met and wished the Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Shri Narendra Modi posted on X :

“Met Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji and wished him a happy Diwali.”