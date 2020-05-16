“PM Kisan Fund” a big relief for farmers: Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the relief announcement made by the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman will bring a revolutionary change in the lives of farmers, cattle rearers, fish farmers etc. The announcement of a total of Rs 18 thousand 700 crore for the farmers under “PM Kisan Fund” will prove to be a big relief for the farmers.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that agricultural structure will be strengthened and farmers will be benefited immensely with the help of Rs. 1 lakh crore provided for agriculture storage supplies etc. Rs 10 thousand crore fund provided for small food processing units will give them momentum.

The Rs 20 thousand crore Matsya Sampada Yojana to be launched for the welfare of fishermen will provide employment to about 55 lakh people in the fisheries sector. The boats of fishermen will also be insured. The fund of Rs 15 thousand crores for dairy infrastructure will encourage private investment and will be highly beneficial for milk producers. The central government has also taken full care of the bee keepers and Rs 500 crore scheme has been initiated for them.

The central government’s announcement of 50 percent subsidy on cold storage for tomatoes, onions, potato, vegetables to benefit the horticulture farmers, will increase their storage capacity and they will be able to get good benefits for their produce. Also, the announcement of Rs 500 crore is a very important step to fix the supply chain.

Related

comments