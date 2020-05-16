Madhya Pradesh: Ten thousand buses being operated for transportation of labourers

Bhopal : In the wake of Corona crisis, 10 thousand buses have been deployed so far to transport labourers of Madhya Pradesh and labourers of other states passing through Madhya Pradesh to their destinations. Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country which has provided free transportation and food to the workers of other states also. So far, an amount of around Rs 29 crores has been spent on the buses engaged for the transportation. The labourers of Madhya Pradesh are being brought to their home districts while the labourers of other states are being dropped at the border of the bordering states. So far, 3 lakh 39 thousand labourers of Madhya Pradesh have been brought back. About 35 thousand labourers of other states who are reaching the border of Madhya Pradesh on foot or by any other means have been left at the border of the bordering states in the last 3 days. The Government of Madhya Pradesh, besides worrying about the workers of its own state, has also tried to provide facilities to the workers of other states.

Keeping a sensitive outlook towards the labourers, Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan had issued instructions to ensure arrangements for free buses and food along the border of the state for the workers of other states. Madhya Pradesh being the centre point of the country, labourers going to Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand from states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan are passing through the state. There is much pressure of labourer influx from Maharashtra on the Sendhwa border. The government is continually increasing the number of buses.

Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has assured the workers that all will be sent safely to their destinations. There is no need for any labourer to starve, remain thirsty and travel on foot in the state. He said that they should remain patient under all circumstances.

More than 25 thousand labourers have been sent to their home states in 615 buses from Badi Bijasan of Sendhwa from May 12 to May 15. Four thousand 200 labourers were sent in 104 buses on May 12, 4400 in 110 buses on 13 May,, 6400 labourers in 160 buses on 14 May and 10478 workers in 241 buses on 15 May from Dewas to the border of their states.

Buses are also continuously plying for labourers reaching the other borders of the state like Jhabua, Alirajpur, Neemuch Sheopur, Morena and Seoni. Food, drinking water and other arrangements have been ensured for the labourers reaching these places.

96 thousand labourers stranded in other states of Madhya Pradesh have been brought to the state through trains. Buses have also been provided from stations to reach their destinations. So far, 77 trains have come carrying labourers, today one train has come from Haryana, 4 from Maharashtra and 2 from Gujarat. Tomorrow on May 16 also, 8 trains will take labourers to various districts of Madhya Pradesh. Two lakh 43 thousand labourers of the state have been brought by road. So far, 1 lakh 72 thousand workers have been brought back from Gujarat, 52 thousand from Rajasthan and 78 thousand from Maharashtra. Apart from this, labourers have also been brought from Goa, Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

