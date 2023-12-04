PM conveys best wishes on occasion of Navy Day

New Delhi,4th December: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has conveyed his best wishes on the occasion of Navy Day.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“On Navy Day, best wishes to all the personnel of the Indian Navy. Their commitment to safeguarding our seas is a testament to their unwavering dedication to duty and love for our nation. In every circumstance, their spirit and resolve remain unshakable. We are forever grateful for their service and sacrifices.

I look forward to joining the Navy Day programme at Sindhudurg in Maharashtra later today. This place has a close association with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, whose efforts to build a strong navy are well known.”