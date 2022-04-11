PM condoles loss of lives due to mishap at a factory in Bharuch, Gujarat

New Delhi : The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to mishap at a factory in Bharuch, Gujarat. The Prime Minister has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 Lakhs to the next kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the incident from Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The Prime Minister Office tweeted;

“PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives due to a mishap at a factory in Bharuch. He extends condolences to the bereaved families.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of the deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000.”