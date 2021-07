New Delhi: The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh and announced ex gratia for the victims.

PMO tweeted, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to lightning in parts of Madhya Pradesh. The State Government will provide all possible assistance to the affected. From the PMNRF, Rs. 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured: PM Modi”