Piyush Goyal thanks the Prime Minister for the decision to defer the increase of GST slab from 5% to 12% for Textiles sector while addressing All India Textiles Association

New Delhi : Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce & Industry and Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution, Piyush Goyal has said that Industry and Government are partners in India’s growth story & now, is the time to be a Global Champion in Textiles by taking up bigger & bolder targets. Interacting virtually with the leaders of Textile Industry in India, today, Shri Goyal stated that in this period of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, we must all collectively put forth our efforts in one direction to realise our goals. Shri Goyal asked the Textile industry to work for achieving the target of $ 100 billion exports in a quick time.

Thanking the Pime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister for the decision to defer the increase of tax slab from 5% to 12% for Textiles, taken in the 46th meeting of GST council, Shri Goyal said that this is a new year gift for the Textile Industry. He added that the requests of industry stakeholders was considered in present challenging times when the sector is on the path of recovery. He also expressed his gratitude to the textiles leaders who remain connected with the Ministry with all their grievances regarding raising the GST slab in MMF segment.

The Minister mentioned that under Prime Minister, the textile sector has received a new boost to achieve Speed, Skill & Scale. He emphasized that to make India Aatmanirbhar, we need to make our Artisans, Weavers, Farmers & MSMEs Aatmanirbhar.

Talking about several transformational reforms to realise vision of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat & solidify India’s position on the Global textiles map, the Minister said that step by step we have strengthened textile ecosystem of the nation to fully utilise our competitive & comparative advantage. He said from weavers to women entrepreneurs, every segment has been empowered by these steps.

Shri Goyal called upon the Textiles Industry Leaders to send suggestions for improving and developing the sector further. He also said that collectively with Subka Saath, Subka Vikas, Subka Prayas and Subka Vishwas we will surely achieve all of our targets.