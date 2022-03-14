Piyush Goyal calls upon the Startups to help India become self-reliant in Energy and Defence sectors

New Delhi: Every crisis can be converted into an opportunity like that of Covid-19. Covid-19 is a big crisis and the ‘biggest of the century’ crisis was converted into an opportunity, wherein many of our boys and girls came up with innovative solutions to the problems, said Shri Piyush Goyal, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution and Textiles, at the ET Startup awards in Bengaluru.

Shri Goyal said one can find many opportunities, like even in the current war crisis. The present Ukraine-Russia crisis is a wakeup call for all of us, not to be dependent on crude oil and defence equipments. He asked Startups to help India become self-reliant in energy needs. Some of the Startups are looking for innovative ways for indigenization of defence equipments. He also said that the present situation fits in so beautifully in the Make in India programme launched 8 years ago, – the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, and the outcome of Covid-19, everything collectively is helping India’s growth trajectory. During his interaction with ET’s Executive Editor Shri Bodhisattva Ganguli , Shri Goyal listed several illustrations where the Startups could provide solutions to resolve problems.

The Minister assured the Startups that government was listening to their needs, and that its doors are open 24×7.

While referring to the traffic problem in Bengaluru, Shri Goyal asked Startups to find solutions to ease the traffic.

Prior to the interaction session during the ceremony last night, Railway Minster Shri Ashwini Vaishnav presented the awards and addressed the elite gathering. He said that the Semiconductor policy provides support to Startups.

Economic Times Startup Awards were presented in nine categories, – Startup of the year, Midas Touch, Women Ahead, Comeback Kid, Best on Campus, Social Enterprise, Top Innovator, Boots Trap Champ and Covid-led Business Transformation.