Piaggio Vehicles displays its Ape’ Electrik vehicle at Smart Cities India 2021 Expo

New Delhi: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group (European leader of the 2Wheeler sector) and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles displayed its electric three-wheeler Ape’ Electrik at 6th Smart Cities India 2021 expo at Pragati Maidan. This Electrik range includes Ape’ E-City, the first 3-wheeler to have smart swappable batteries, the FX range of fixed battery Electric 3 wheelers which includes: the passenger vehicle, Ape’ E-City FX which the most profitable 3-wheeler with superior range & greater ride comfort and Ape’ E-Xtra FX, the most powerful electric cargo in the segment.

The event was organised by India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) & Exhibitions India Group to showcase the latest technologies that focus on sustainable growth for the country. The event was inaugurated by Mr. Satyendra Jain, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Industries, Homes, Public Works Department, Power, Urban Development and Transport, Government of NCT of Delhi. Piaggio was one of the few automakers who had the chance to display their Electric vehicle at this gathering.

Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head of Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India Pvt Ltd. said, “We are very happy to be a part of this Smart City Expo. At Piaggio, we believe in providing path breaking solutions in the last mile transportation segment with best in class technology offerings to our customers. With greater government focus and state EV policies being formulated, mass adoption of EVs will happen very soon. Following a detailed study of industry trends, consumer aspirations and requirements, we recently added the FX range of vehicles in Piaggio’s EV portfolio. The FX range will cater to the needs of our customers, protect the environment and truly revolutionize the industry with the concept of “Ape goes Electric, India goes Electric”.

Mr. Malind Kapur, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Product Marketing, Channel & Business Development, Piaggio Vehicles said, “We would like to thank the government of India for focusing on cleaner and greener fuels and promoting EVs is a step in that direction. The concept of Smart cities has sustainable last mile transport as an important element. With zero emissions, low NVH and superior drive and ride convenience, EVs are a reasonable alternative for the transport in modern Indian Smart cities especially cities with increasing vehicle pollution. With the recent launch of Ape’ Electrik FX range we have truly positioned ourselves as a fuel agnostic player in India offering vehicles in Diesel, CNG, LPG, Petrol & Electric.”