Piaggio delivers the first lot of Apé Electrik to customers of the Switch Delhi initiative

Delhi: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles along with Government of Delhi handed over first batch of 11 Piaggio Ape’ electric E-auto based on the exclusive permits issued by Government of Delhi to make Delhi the EV capital of India.

The event took place at IP Depot of Delhi Transport Corporation in presence of Mr. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, Mr. Kailash Gahlot, Transport Minister, Government of Delhi, Mr. Manoj Sahai, Zonal Manager and Mr. Khushvir Sharma, Regional Manager for Piaggio India.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saju Nair, EVP and Head Commercial Vehicle Business, Piaggio India said, “We are proud to be a part of Delhi’s great initiative of controlling pollution and moving towards green mobility. The Delhi government has announced a lot of incentives for EV buyers like purchase incentive of INR 30,000 per vehicle and subsidy of 5% on interest for loans and/or hire purchase scheme. These initiatives have given a boost to OEMs like us, and we look forward to extending our support to other such initiatives. We promise our customers that Piaggio is committed to provide excellent product, comfortable ride for driver and passengers, best in class maintenance package, approachable service and comfort.”

The passenger vehicle, Apé E-City FX is the most profitable electric 3-wheeler. Its superior features and comfortable ride ensure higher number of trips and best in class earnings. Ape’ E-City comes with an easy home charging. The vehicle comes with warranty of 3 years / 1,00,000 km. Piaggio has set up exclusive Ape’ Electrik Centers across Delhi for sales & service support to its customers.