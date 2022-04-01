Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik Inaugurates The Apollo Cancer Centre At Bhubaneswar, Which Is Equipped With Odisha’s First And Only Truebeam STx

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated the Apollo Cancer Centre (ACC) in the State capital—Bhubaneswar. With the need to treat the growing number of cancer cases, Apollo Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, has built the state-of-the-art Cancer Centre on the same premises with a built-up area of 50,000sqft. It is the first and only cancer centre in Odisha to be equipped with True Beam STx technology.

Apollo Cancer Centre was inaugurated by Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, State of Odisha in presence of Smt. Sulochana Das, Hon’ble Mayor (Elect), Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, Shri Susanta Rout, Hon’ble MLA Bhubaneswar North, Ms. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, and Mr. Dinesh Madhavan, President, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited.

The Centre is equipped with Odisha’s first and only cutting-edge Linear Accelerator (HD-True Beam STx) technology and, internationally acclaimed oncologists in all specialities. The True Beam STx which is the most advanced Linear Accelerator radiation machine offers the most precise radiation therapy treatment for a better outcome. The centre has sophisticated Positron Emission Tomography-Computed Tomography (PET CT). The 64 slice PET CT machine is equipped with all modern facilities to do every type of PET CT including PET guided biopsies.

The newly built centre has 17 dedicated beds for chemotherapy. It is also a major referral centre for the people of Odisha and the neighbouring states of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and parts of West Bengal. Apollo Cancer Centre has organ-specific cancer management teams delivering exceptional clinical outcomes.

Commenting on the inauguration, Ms. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said, “Reaffirming our resolute commitment to provide best-in-class advanced cancer care, the Apollo Cancer Centre in Bhubaneswar led by a fine team of Oncologists and equipped with cutting edge medical technologies including Odisha’s first TrueBeam® radiotherapy system, will persevere to set new benchmarks in patient care in the region”.

Mr. Dinesh Madhavan, President, Group Oncology and International, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited, said, “Apollo Cancer Centres has been judged as the best cancer centres in India, this is due to our exemplary focus in the best of clinicians and technology to ensure expertise that is unparalleled. With the introduction of radiation therapy with capability of radiosurgery, we have ensured that Orissa gets the best of technology available in the world. With the best of clinicians focussed on cancer types and the most modern technology dedicated at the cancer centre, patients today have a better chance to win over cancer.”

Mr. Sudhir M Diggikar, Regional CEO-Central Region (Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh & Odisha) Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited said, “The inauguration of the cancer centre marks an important day in the history of the healthcare industry in Odisha. Built on the key principles and vision of Apollo Hospitals, ACC Bhubaneswar will offer high-end tertiary care across processes and treatments. ACC Bhubaneswar boasts of a super built-up area of 50,000 sq ft with 3 floors. The multi-disciplinary team of doctors with the finest expertise will deliver exemplary patient treatment and experience.”