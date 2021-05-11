Piaggio creates another milestone even in Challenging Times; Adds 100 dealerships in 100 days

Pune: Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group, European leader of the 2Wheeler sector and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles today created another milestone of adding 100 dealerships across India in 100 days. This milestone reinforces the acceptance of the Piaggio brand & confidence in the company’s future & product line-up. It also adds credence to Piaggio’s leadership in adding to its large no of product offerings for its customers both in the 2W & 3W segments, a philosophy that drives Piaggio’s India strategy.

Piaggio has increased its reach in the 3Wheeler & 2Wheeler business & has expanded further in the CV space by opening up electric experience centres for an elegant & differentiated customer experience. Piaggio which has the largest network in the 3 wheelers space in India & has a strong network presence in 2 wheelers. It aims to increase its reach further in various parts of the country to come closer to its customers ensuring an enhanced customer experience with the large product offerings of its brands including Vespa, Aprilia & Ape’ The addition of these 100 dealerships is a step in that direction..

PVPL now has a dealer network of > 725 vehicle dealerships & 1100 touchpoints across all states & union territories in India. Besides this it has a strong network of distributors & retailers to cater to the aftermarket segment. It is also strengthening its network presence in various countries oversees. With the addition of the new dealerships, Piaggio is committed to further strengthening its customer connect.

This comes as the Piaggio Group announced one of its best quarterly results.

In India PVPL has seen the best growth performance in 2 wheelers with a growth of > 90 % in the 1st quarter. PVPL has shown market share growth in both the CV & 2W business in the 1st quarter of 2021 & its network depth contributes to this.

Piaggio has the largest product range in the 3 wheeler segment and is truly fuel agnostic. It is the first to introduce products in both the fixed & swappable variants making it the only player giving both types of solutions in the 3w Electric vehicle category to its customers.

By launching the Aprilia SXR 160 & soon planning to launch the Aprilia SXR 125 it is strengthening its’ product offerings in the 2wheeler space. With the Iconic Vespa celebrating the 75th anniversary & having a substantially large contemporary product range adds to its brand strength.

Despite the pandemic, Piaggio continued to invest in emerging technologies and has continued to unveil new products every quarter. Piaggio has also launched their E-commerce platform for the sale of both 2 wheelers and the commercial vehicles range in India last year.

Being a responsible corporate citizen, during the time of the Pandemic, Piaggio has contributed towards helping hospitals in Baramati & Pune with various contributions including PPE kits, it helped in setting up a Covid care facility in Bramati & has given free monthly rations to various segments of the 3W driver community besides helping in providing Oxygen & announcing free vaccinations to all its employees.

Mr. Diego Graffi, MD & CEO of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. said, “It is our endeavor to continue providing best in class & style offerings to our customers both in the 2wheeler & 3wheeler space across our brands including Vespa, Aprilia & Ape’. The product offering are not just iconic but have the advantage of being state of the art & contemporary. We have the advantage of understanding customer needs in India with the added advantage of our strong R&D in Europe & India. We have a plethora of products & engines that we have access to & will bring in the required ones to India based on the customer requirements & suitability. To ensure these offerings come closer to the customer we are expanding our reach & the addition of these 100 dealerships is a step in that direction. We are focusing on enhancing Piaggio’s market share and expanding consumer preference towards our various iconic Brands in the 2w & 3w space. Despite the challenges during these times of the pandemic, we have expanded our network across various states in India & are also strengthening our presence overseas. This shows the confidence that dealer community & customers see in the Brand & Product strength of Piaggio & its future. I see many new opportunities for us as the Indian market is poised to grow & to play a dominant role within Piaggio’s global business.