Hyundai Accelerates Uninterrupted Delivery of Lifesaving Medicare Oxygen Equipment to Most Affected COVID-19 States

New Delhi: Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the philanthropic arm of Hyundai Motor India, today announced its CSR Project ‘Back-to-life’ ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment to most affected COVID -19 states – New Delhi, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Telangana commencing this week. The entire project has been accelerated from procurement to delivery, thereby meeting the critical need of the hour and supporting affected patients to quickly transition from despair to normalcy.

Under its Hyundai Cares 3.0 COVID-19 relief initiative, HMIF has expedited purchase and supply of critical medical equipment to ensure a speedy turnaround in providing assistance to government hospitals with lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment like Oxygen Concentrators, High Flow Oxygen (HFO) Plants, High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) Machines and BiPap Ventilator Machines.

Commenting on the relief measures, Mr. SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “The ongoing crisis affects each and every one of us. As a community, as a nation and as humanity, we are all in it together. Since the start of the second wave, our thoughts and prayers have been with the affected families and our actions are echoing these emotions. To ensure we help societies and communities tide over this crisis, we are doing everything in our capacity to provide immediate relief. Lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment are currently in absolute demand while their suppliers as well as supply chains are seemingly stretched thin. Despite this challenge, we relentlessly strived to ensure the procurement and immediate delivery of these precious lifesaving medical equipment to highly affected states and cities in India.”

Lifesaving Medicare Oxygen equipment to be delivered to most affected COVID-19 states:

Oxygen Concentrators: 700

High Flow Oxygen (HFO) Plants: 10

High Flow Nasal Oxygen (HFNO) machines: 200

BiPap Ventilator Machines: 225

With strong belief in ‘Our Promise Goes a long-way’, Hyundai Motor India Foundation has initiated a series of programs that will offer long-term and meaningful assistance to people and governments. In this war against the pandemic, Hyundai will support government identified hospitals for installing the Oxygen Generation Plants. This will aid critical patients immediately and also assist the hospitals in becoming self-sufficient for oxygen in the long run. Additionally, Hyundai will also donate medical consumable for staff in various hospitals.

We are in it Together

With the onset of the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, Hyundai has rolled out multiple programs and initiatives to help societies and communities manage the crisis. While HMIF has announced a relief package of Rs 20 Crore to combat the current second wave of the Pandemic, Hyundai Motor India Foundation previously committed Rs 30 Crore to help affected states and societies cope with the prevailing adversities.

As part of Hyundai’s road map of giving back to society, a series of initiatives have been taken to assist the Government in the battle against COVID-19. The initiatives include:

Donation of Rs 7 Crore to PM CARES Relief Fund

Donation of Rs 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund

Hand Over of Imported COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Test Kits worth Rs 4 Crore

Strategic Partnership with Air Liquide Medical Systems to augment the production and supply of 1000 ventilators; In-house Development of Ambu Bag Actuator

Distribution of PPEs, masks & other safety kits in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi & Haryana

Distribution of dry rations in Delhi and Tamil Nadu to adversely impacted sections of society

From distribution of Masks, Sanitizers, Dry Rations, COVID-19 Testing Kits and augmenting the supply of ventilators, Hyundai was quick to drive a wide variety of relief initiatives. Our projects such as ‘Grameen Sanitisation’, a drive that encompassed 292 rural locations in India, aimed at creating a safe and secure environment for the rural community. Further, we initiated Public Health programs like ‘Sparsh Sanjeevni’ that is providing much needed relief across various states in India.

Tele-Medicine: ‘Satellite Clinics’ and Mobile Medical Units: ‘Mobile Chikitsa’, under Sparsh Sanjeevani is reaching out to remote regions of the country in the form of a mobile primary healthcare unit with a doctor on board equipped with pathological testing facilities for spot diagnostic tests. In a matter of just 4 months they have nursed over 5 000 patients back to health. Further, to drive higher employability amongst affected sections, HMIF began a program called ‘Saksham’ that is specifically up skilling youth as duty attendants and janitors to support hospitals, thereby opening up greater work avenues for them. There are at least 500 such youth working in various hospitals around the country. Under project ‘Shikshak’ Hyundai has also distributed 1 000 digital educational devices to the children COVID-19 Warriors to ensure their uninterrupted education.

Hyundai also Demonstrated its solidarity with the government by organizing a 3-Day vaccination camp for its staff aged above 45 years, through the office of the Sriperumbudur Government Primary Health Centre. The company has been promoting vaccination awareness amongst its employees and will continue to pursue this initiative for the remainder of its staff, in its efforts to overcome the pandemic.