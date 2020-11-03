Pharma products worth Rs 358 crore sold through Jan Aushadhi stores during first seven months of this fiscal (up to Oct 31st

New Delhi: Union Minister for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda held a comprehensive review meeting of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) in New Delhi today.

PMBJP has achieved sales of Rs 358 crores (as against sale of Rs 433 crore in FY 2019) worth of pharma products through 6600 Jan Aushadhi stores during first seven months of this fiscal (up to Oct 31st ), and is likely to surpass sales of Rs 600 crore for entire fiscal year.

During the meeting Shri Gowda congratulated BPPI Team for ensuring supply of medicines and other pharma products like masks to people at affordable rates during difficult times of covid-19.

Shri Gowda underlined that the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi to reduce out of pocket expenditure of citizens on medicines, especially of marginalized section of the society is finally taking shape. He suggested that BPPI should take measures to consolidate these gains by strengthening supply chains by adopting innovative measures.

He said there is a need, to work on increasing awareness of people regarding efficacy and quality of Jan Aushadhi medicines, increasing coverage with focus on remote and rural areas, and for making sure availability of medicines at each Jan Aushadhi shops. He asked BPPI to prepare and submit a detailed action plan to achieve this goal.

Sri Sachin Kumar Singh, CEO, BPPI gave a brief presentation on the operations of PMBJP scheme.

The scheme of providing affordable medicines to citizens was revamped as Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme in 2015-16 under the guidance of Shri Narendra Modi with the aim of bringing down healthcare budget of every citizen of India by providing quality generic medicines at affordable prices. Since then, the Jan Aushadhi stores selling affordable generic medicines has grown from mere 99 stores in 2014-15 to around 6600 stores at present. Sales figure has also seen a jump from Rs 7.29 crore in 2014-15 to Rs 433 crore in 2019-20.

The meeting was also attended by Ms. S .Aparna , Secretary (Pharmaceuticals) and Joint Secretary Shri Rajneesh Tingal.

