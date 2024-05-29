PFC receives “CSR Champion Award” at Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024

Power Finance Corporation Ltd. (PFC) has been honoured with the Corporate Social Responsibility award in the NF (Non-Fossil Fuel) business category at the Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024, held in Goa. Chairperson & Managing Director, PFC, Smt. Parminder Chopra received the Award from Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, Govt. of India, Shri V. Srinivas in presence of officials from Department of Public Enterprises, IIT Goa and Outlook.

The Outlook Planet Sustainability Summit & Awards 2024 brought together senior government policymakers and top management of Central Public Sector Enterprises to discuss and showcase exemplary initiatives in sustainability. PFC’s win in the CSR NF category is a testament to its unwavering commitment to social responsibility and sustainable business practices. The Summit honoured luminaries and pioneers in various categories for their outstanding contributions to sustainability.

PFC’s CSR initiatives focus on impactful projects contributing to inclusive growth and equitable development in society through education and capacity building measures. As India’s leading public sector enterprise and a responsible corporate, PFC has been extending financial support to various sustainable & developmental initiatives in the areas of health, sanitation, education, environment & sustainability, skill development and empowerment of differently abled people.