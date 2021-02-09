Petroleum Ministern Dharmendra Pradhan launched Investor Corner under Project Development Cell on MoPNG’s revamped Website

New Delhi: Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Steel Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today launched the Investment Corner underProject Development Cell (PDC), on the revamped website of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas has taken this initiative, to dedicate a section showcasing investible sectors and opportunities and an Investors’ Corner prominently on the MoPNG’s revamped webpage, as a means to channelize investors’ interest to MOPNG PDC Team. On registering with the PDC, the investor can indicate her/his plans to invest in sector of preference in case of new investor; and seek facilitation in case of any issue/ challenge that may need resolution. This will enable the investor community to reach out to the Ministry.

The Investor corner will enable the Ministry to effectively implement Union Cabinet’s decision to set up Project Development Cells (PDC) in GoIMinistries/Departments to enhance the investment friendly ecosystem that supports and handholds investors for the grounding of investible projects and also supports in coordination of issues with stakeholder agencies of Government of India and State Governments.